Debra L. Stephens
Forked River - Debra L. Stephens, 64, of Forked River died Saturday September 28, 2019 at home
Debi was born in Newark, NJ and lived in Forked River, Lacey. She loved the beach and enjoyed collecting Seaglass. Debi was an amazing cook and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Debi spent many years working with children as a paraprofessional.
Surviving are her children and their spouses Alyssa and Chris Stewart and Matthew and Christine Stephens, her brothers and their wives Denis and Renee, Dean and Nancy, Don and Dawn and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday 9- 12 noon at the Layton's Home For Funerals, Forked River. A funeral service will be held at 10 am at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. For additional information or to leave condolences for the family please visit www.laytons.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 2, 2019