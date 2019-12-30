Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Reynolds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra Reynolds Obituary
Debra Reynolds

Toms River - Debby was born on May 8, 1960 in Elizabeth, NJ. She was the seventh of seven children born to Robert James & Jean (Chache) Reynolds. Debby was a resident of Toms River for over 40 years. She was a carrier for the Asbury Park Press for many years and worked various retail jobs as well. Debby was a lifetime member of the Toms River Fire Department Women's Auxiliary. The most important thing in Debbys life was her family & her big chocolate lab, Juliette. She was preceded by her mother and father. Survivors include her nephews Michael Reynolds, Anthony Reynolds, Patrick W. Reynolds & Matthew Reynolds. Her niece Angelina Nailon. Her siblings Bonnie Reynolds, Daniel Reynolds, Patrick R. Reynolds, Barbara Castillo, Robert Reynolds Jr., Linda Rehrer, & Janice Beebe. Along with other nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River from 10am-12pm. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -