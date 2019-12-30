|
Debra Reynolds
Toms River - Debby was born on May 8, 1960 in Elizabeth, NJ. She was the seventh of seven children born to Robert James & Jean (Chache) Reynolds. Debby was a resident of Toms River for over 40 years. She was a carrier for the Asbury Park Press for many years and worked various retail jobs as well. Debby was a lifetime member of the Toms River Fire Department Women's Auxiliary. The most important thing in Debbys life was her family & her big chocolate lab, Juliette. She was preceded by her mother and father. Survivors include her nephews Michael Reynolds, Anthony Reynolds, Patrick W. Reynolds & Matthew Reynolds. Her niece Angelina Nailon. Her siblings Bonnie Reynolds, Daniel Reynolds, Patrick R. Reynolds, Barbara Castillo, Robert Reynolds Jr., Linda Rehrer, & Janice Beebe. Along with other nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River from 10am-12pm. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020