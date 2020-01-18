|
Deidra Michelle Edwards
Cliffwood Beach - Deidra Michelle Edwards, 51 of Cliffwood Beach, passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 11, 2020. "Shelly" or "Dee" as she was affectionately known to others had a heart of gold. She was a life-long resident of the Cliffwood Beach area. She was a kind hearted loving person; a genuine soul that will forever be loved and missed. Visitation will be Tuesday January 21st from 10am until the funeral service at 11am at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 208 Center St., Keyport. Interment will follow at White Ridge Cemetery, Eatontown. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020