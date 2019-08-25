Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Rose Church
Belmar, NJ
Delfina Casale


1932 - 2019
Delfina Casale Obituary
Delfina Casale

Belmar & Formerly of Jersey City - Delfina Casale of Belmar passed away peacefully on her 87th birthday. Born in Valle dell'Angelo to Carmelo & Carmela Rubano, Delfina went on to meet and marry her beloved husband, Angelo Casale. A woman of faith, she was born and died on the Feast of St. Rose, where she was a parishioner in Belmar. Delfina was a devoted daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her.

She was predeceased by her son Carmelo, brother Guilio, and son-in-law Silvio. Surviving are her loving husband of nearly 65 years, Angelo; daughter Anna Maria Mastrandrea of Ciampino, Italy; son Leo & wife Judy of Belmar; her grandchildren - Emidio, Angela, Della, Angelo, Marco, & Leanna; her brothers Joseph, Aldo, Franco, and Flavio Rubano; her sister Delia Bellanca; and many loving relatives and friends.

Viewing will be at O'Brien Funeral Home, 20285 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Monday from 5-9pm. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose Church, Belmar, on Tuesday at 10:30am. Burial to follow at St. Anne Cemetery, Wall.

For more information, flowers, and condolences, visit www.OBrienFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019
