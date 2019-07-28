Services
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
Della E. Hall

Della E. Hall Obituary
Della E. Hall

Middletown - Della E. Hall, age 61, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019. Della was born in Lancaster, PA. She was a graduate of Red Bank Regional High School. She worked at Monmouth Day Care Center and then Riverview Medical Center until her retirement. She was also a member of the UMC of Red Bank.

She is predeceased by her father Theodore Gandy. She is survived by her mother Joyce Fields of Middletown, her brother David and his wife Diane, her sisters Ginger and Joy and several nieces and nephews. She will be missed by loved ones and close friends Sandy and Skinner.

There will be no services. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 28, 2019
