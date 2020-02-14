Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
1045 Sally Ike Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 458 4900
Brick - Delores E. Doran, 87, of Brick passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center Brick. Always known as Dore, she lived in Herbertsville since 1957.

Dore was predeceased in 2007 by her husband Thomas of 57 years. Surviving are her daughter Gail Doran, three sons Edmund, Kenneth and Thomas Doran, four grandchildren Sarah, Matt, Amanda and Jennifer and a great granddaughter Emma.

After raising her children, Dore worked as a cafeteria worker for the Brick school system for 10 years. She was active with so many friends and in later years a warm and loving spiritual community.

A Memorial Gathering of friends and family will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Herbertsville Colonial Funeral Home, 1045 Sally Ike Road, Brick, from 6 to 8 PM. Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the or to would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
