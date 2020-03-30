|
Delores R. Cittadino
Eatontown - Delores (Dee) R. DiCaprio Cittadino of Eatontown, N.J., peacefully entered into eternal rest on March 29, 2020, following a long battle with dementia. She was 86.
Dee was born and raised in Long Branch, N.J., where she graduated high school and remained as a resident for most of her life. After retiring from the U.S. Department of the Army (Fort Monmouth, N.J.), Dee volunteered at the West Long Branch Primary School Library, mentored at Meadowbrook School in Eatontown, and taught seniors how to crochet at the Senior Center in Long Branch. In addition to her volunteer work, Dee was a former employee of the Homestead Pharmacy in Long Branch. She was a devout Catholic, a registered parishioner of the Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch, and a member of the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul. More recently, Dee was a participant at Beacon of Life in Oceanport.
Our mom received an invitation to a place from which she will not return. However, her ascent to Heaven comes with a bonus, a reunion with her husband Anthony and her sister Christine, both receiving an invitation long before her. Not only is she reunited with her husband and sister, but she can pursue the passions that escaped her in this earthly world. Dee was an avid crocheter, bowler, and bingo player. The place she calls home now is surely a wonderful place, where laughter and music echo in the room and limits do not exist on what can be done.
She sadly leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Ana Cittadino, her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and John Colatrella, with whom she resided, brother Paul DiCaprio, seven grandchildren and their spouses, four great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. We ask that you celebrate her eternal life in Heaven, now that she has completed her time on this earth.
With the best interest of family and friends at heart, a celebration on Delores' life will be held at a later date. Interment will be held privately at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020