Delphine L. (Moyer) Moore
Ocean - Delphine L. Moore 85, of Ocean, wife of the late George T. Moore transitioned from labor to reward surrounded by family on August 21, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center. Born in Rockingham County, NC; the eighth of nine siblings to the late Bishop Lawrence W. Moyer Sr. and Annie Mae Broadnax Moyer. Delphine was a multi-business owner and Registered Nurse. She was a dedicated member and Church Mother of Mt. Olive Holy Temple Church of God in Christ, Neptune, NJ under the leadership of Bishop Martin L. Johnson. Delphine leaves a legacy of Love and Wisdom to her children Keith Moore (Stacy) of Alexandria, VA and Karen Moore-Williams (Andre') of Jackson, NJ; three sisters Anna Lee Price of Stoneville, NC, Idella Kellam and Willia Mae Lawson both of Reidsville, NC; sisters-in-law Hazel Moore, Alice Moore both of Madison, NC and Wanda Moyer of Burlington, NC; five grandchildren Keisha Sullivan (Kevin) of Lorton, VA, Kiana Moore and Shaunese Williams both of Philadelphia, Keishaun Williams (WV) and DaShaun Williams (NY); great grandson Karter J. Sullivan; special daughter Janet Taite-Moore and a host of dear hearts and you know who you are nieces, nephews & friends. Visitation will be Wednesday August 26th from 5-7pm with a private service to follow at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Final resting place will be the family cemetery in Stoneville, NC on Sunday August 30th. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
