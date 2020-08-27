1/1
Denis Patrick Gleason
1959 - 2020
Denis Patrick Gleason

March 17, 1959 to August 17, 2020

Denis Patrick Gleason passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, surrounded by his loved ones. Denis was born on Fort Monmouth in Oceanport, NJ, where his father was stationed while serving in the US Army. Denis lived in Neptune, NJ for much of his life. He was a graduate of Neptune High School Class of 1977. Upon completing school he became a glazier and went on to open two businesses: Able Glass Co. and Garden State Glass Co.

Denis was a proud father who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was especially looking forward to his son's upcoming wedding. Those who knew Denis best, knew his love of Nascar and restoring cars. Most recently, he was in the midst of a complete vehicle restoration of a1971 Firebird.

Denis was predeceased by his father John Remy Gleason. He is survived by his three children Dennis, Justine, and Ryan Gleason. He is also survived by his beloved mother Toshi (Tanaka) Gleason, siblings Michael, Patrick, and Elizabeth Gleason, three nieces and a nephew.

A memorial will be held in September to honor the life of Denis Gleason.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
