Denise Brosnan (Ann) Cox


1938 - 2020
Denise Brosnan (Ann) Cox Obituary
(Ann) Denise Brosnan Cox

(Ann) Denise Brosnan Cox, born December 20, 1938 and raised in Elizabeth, NJ, died April 21, 2020 at Care One in Wall after a long battle with Dementia. She was well known for her hard work and exceptional ability in the food service and catering business. Her rice pudding was legendary. She had an infectious smile and laugh. She was the kind of woman who would make you belly laugh and she lit up any room she entered.

She was predeceased by her father, Dennis Brosnan, her mother, Veronica (nee Dillon) Mulhearn, and her sister Maureen Komar. She is survived by her brother, Jeremiah Brosnan and his wife Susan, her sister, Theresa Magiera and her husband Joseph, her son Mark Brosnan and his wife Daryl, her son Andrew Cox and his wife Leetty, her grandchildren Tracy, Laura, Caitlin, Alexandra, Adi, Andrea and her great granddaughters, Kaia and Khloe as well as many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. All services are private. In lieu of flowers the family request contributions to St Jude Children's Research Hospital PO Box 1000 Dept 142 Memphis, TN 38101 or the The Greater New Jersey Chapter www.alzfdn.org. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
