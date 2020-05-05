Denise Castellano-Worster
Howell - Denise Castellano-Worster, 55, passed away peacefully at home with her family on May 3, 2020. Denise was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a lifelong resident of Howell, NJ, and was involved in many community activities. She was an avid camper and outdoor enthusiast. Denise was the life of the party, anyone who knew her knows she was always the first one on the dance floor and the last one off.
Denise is survived by her loving husband of 36 years Kenny, her son Kyle and daughter Jessica, as well as her father Rich Castellano, her mother Sharon Pressey, two brothers Richard Castellano, Paul Castellano and her sister Trisha Nicosia as well as many brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
The family will be planning a memorial service and celebration of her life as soon as it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Memorial Sloan Kettering through their website or the Jamesburg PBA local 389 PO box 239 Jamesburg NJ 08831.
Arrangements will be private and provided by the DICOSTANZO family owned, LAKEWOOD FUNERAL HOME, Howell.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020.