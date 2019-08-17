Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Denise F. Carey


1962 - 2019
Denise F. Carey Obituary
Denise F. Carey

Toms River - Denise F. Carey, 57, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on August 13, 2019, at home surrounded by her cherished family. She was born in Elizabeth, NJ, and lived in Seaside Heights for many years until moving to Toms River. Denise owned and operated "Old Time Photos" on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and "Snap It and Scrap It" in Toms River. She was a Group Sales Manager at Breakwater Beach in Seaside Heights for many years. Denise enjoyed the beach, collecting sea glass, photography, and trips to Disney World. The most important part of her life was the time she spent with her family.

Denise was predeceased by her parents Robert and Bettsey Arnold. She is survived by the love of her life her husband Jim Carey, her son Mike and his fiancé Nicole, and her daughter Tiffany Whalen. Denise is also survived by her brother Kevin Arnold and wife Brooke, sisters Patti Genander and husband Brian and Robin Guardabascio, and her extended family and friends. She is also survived by her loyal dog Cali. Denise had a happy, loving spirit, and touched the lives of the many people that came into her life.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 20th, from 4 to 8 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. The Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, August 21st, 10 AM at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park. Donations in her memory may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or the Toms River Animal Shelter. Condolences may be made by visiting www.andersonandcampbell.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
