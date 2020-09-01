Denise H. Larson
Brick - Denise Helen Larson, aka Mom, Neecee, Denny of Brick, NJ died Tuesday, September 1st, 2020. She was born in Neptune in 1938 to two wonderful parents, Louis James & Helen Imelda Carr who raised her in Spring Lake. From these two and the Carr/Gallagher clan she learned the importance of family and how to sustain and strengthen the love within her own.
Had she been an author, she could have written the book on how to maintain the family. It would have been a bestseller. In addition to her accomplishments within the home, she was a payroll manager with Waterford Wedgewood before retiring from Clayton Block. She managed to find time to be a Eucharistic Minister, as well as lending support and wisdom to Alanon for almost 40 years and Hospice. She was a surrogate mother for several others who needed her love and guidance, and she never forgot that humor is an all-important part of the healing process. She was truly one of the all-time great family builders. Socially, she enjoyed much love and laughter with her Red Hat Society.
She was predeceased by her sister Ellen and husband Lou Commesso, her sister Peggy's husband, Joe Curran as well as her grandson Anthony. Surviving are her sister, Margaret "Peggy" Curran, her brother, Louis J. "Lee" and Barbara Carr and former husband, Jerome M. Larson Sr. She is remembered lovingly by her children, Kathleen and Steve Latyschow of Brick, Jerry Larson & Sandy Fenn of Lincroft, Jeanne Marie Larson of Keansburg, Mary & Dave Burke of Beachwood, Leigh Anne & Gary Hulse of Red Bank, Robert & Wendy Larson of Hazlet, and Eric & Jill Larson of Warren, as well as her adored grandchildren, Erin, Michelle, Taylor, Brendan, Jake, Dana, Max, Taylor Marie, Matt, Christian, Paige, Seamus, Ashlea, Gary, Mckenna, Anthony, Sam, Robert, Joseph, Thomas, Randy, Scott, Brian, Amanda, and Marc, a great grandchild, Avery and her beloved dog, Lady.
Visiting will be on Friday from 4-7pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:30am on Saturday at the Church of the Visitation, 755 Mantoloking Road, Brick. Final interment will happen privately in the near future at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt
In lieu of flowers the Larson family requests donations to "Just Us Girls" P.O. Box 663, Manasquan, NJ 08736. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home on Friday. For more information, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com