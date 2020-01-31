|
|
Denise L. Mandeville
Ocean Twp. - Denise L. Mandeville, of Ocean Twp., NJ, formerly of Washington Twp, Bergen County, passed away on January 20,2020. Born in Manhattan, NY, on December 9, 1953. Denise was 66. Devoted daughter of the late Graham and Evelyn Mandeville. Loving sister to the late Robert Mandeville. Denise is survived by her brother Richard Mandeville (Claire), and sister Linda Mandeville Kerth (Bob). Loving aunt to Christopher Mandeville, Keith Mandeville and Andrew Kerth. Great Aunt to Jessica and Sabrina.
Denise began her career in 1977 in the Telecommunication Industry and worked for over 40 years achieving numerous milestones and paving the way for other women in the field.
In September of 2000, Denise was hand selected to become the first female Business Representative of Local 164 and the first female Business Representative of an IBEW Construction Local Union "East of the Mississippi River." In 2007, Denise was named a recipient of the "Female Labor Leader of the Year" award by the State Assembly of New Jersey at a special ceremony which took place on the floor of the NJ State House. Denise was a fierce and passionate negotiator for fairness in her career and in life.
After 28 years of active service, Denise retired in 2015. Denise's quick wit and keen sense of humor will always be remembered by her friends and family. It was her signature. She was genuinely funny. Denise could make anyone laugh and continued to do so even at the lowest points of her illness.
A memorial gathering will be held on February 9, 2020 at Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, NJ, 07712. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:30, and Memorial Service will be held at 2:30. Friends will be invited to share memories after the service. Memorial donations may be made to at For online condolences, please visit Denise's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020