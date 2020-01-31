Services
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
732-918-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Mandeville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise L. Mandeville


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise L. Mandeville Obituary
Denise L. Mandeville

Ocean Twp. - Denise L. Mandeville, of Ocean Twp., NJ, formerly of Washington Twp, Bergen County, passed away on January 20,2020. Born in Manhattan, NY, on December 9, 1953. Denise was 66. Devoted daughter of the late Graham and Evelyn Mandeville. Loving sister to the late Robert Mandeville. Denise is survived by her brother Richard Mandeville (Claire), and sister Linda Mandeville Kerth (Bob). Loving aunt to Christopher Mandeville, Keith Mandeville and Andrew Kerth. Great Aunt to Jessica and Sabrina.

Denise began her career in 1977 in the Telecommunication Industry and worked for over 40 years achieving numerous milestones and paving the way for other women in the field.

In September of 2000, Denise was hand selected to become the first female Business Representative of Local 164 and the first female Business Representative of an IBEW Construction Local Union "East of the Mississippi River." In 2007, Denise was named a recipient of the "Female Labor Leader of the Year" award by the State Assembly of New Jersey at a special ceremony which took place on the floor of the NJ State House. Denise was a fierce and passionate negotiator for fairness in her career and in life.

After 28 years of active service, Denise retired in 2015. Denise's quick wit and keen sense of humor will always be remembered by her friends and family. It was her signature. She was genuinely funny. Denise could make anyone laugh and continued to do so even at the lowest points of her illness.

A memorial gathering will be held on February 9, 2020 at Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, NJ, 07712. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:30, and Memorial Service will be held at 2:30. Friends will be invited to share memories after the service. Memorial donations may be made to at For online condolences, please visit Denise's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -