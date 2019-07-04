Denise M. Meinders



Toms River, NJ - Denise M. Meinders, 56 of Toms River, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in New Brunswick, NJ surrounded by her family and friends. Denise was a lifelong resident of Ocean County. She was a graduate of Jackson Memorial High School in 1981, with her husband Bob. Denise worked at Sylvia Rosenauer Elementary School in Jackson, NJ where she brightened the lives of many children through her compassion and sense of fun. Recently retired after 30 years, she continued her care for children by dedicating her time to her first grandson, Landon Alexander who brought her extraordinary happiness. She brought light and life to everything she touched and leaves behind many special memories to anyone who has met her.



Denise is predeceased by her father Peter DeMatteo.



Surviving is her mother Shirley DeMatteo; her loving husband Robert "Bob" Meinders; her daughters Ashley Chabot and her husband Drew and Liz Meinders and her partner Stephen Wagner; her sisters Flo Hanson, Patti Lindenbaum, Tina Veve & their husbands; and her grandchildren Emma and Landon Chabot— not to mention many nieces & nephews, all very close and dear to her heart.



Family will receive friends on Saturday July 6, 2019 from 1-5pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. "Celebration of Life" to follow at the Clarion Hotel on Rt. 37 in Toms River, from 6-9pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to . Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on July 4, 2019