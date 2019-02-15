|
Denise M. Poquette
Mays Landing - Denise M. Poquette, 55, of Mays Landing passed away suddenly on February 12, 2019. Denise was born in Orange, NJ and raised in Waretown. She resided the last 30 years in Mays Landing. She liked fishing, boating and supporting her favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. Denise was an animal lover. She adored all of the feline friends she cared for over the years. If you knew Denise, you knew her cats. They will miss her dearly along with her many close friends and loving family.
Surviving Denise is her mother, Stephanie Poquette, brother Keith Poquette and his wife Cindi, sister Renee Poquette and her husband Ed Madore, nieces and nephews, Erika and Tyler Poquette, Shawn Bowen, Kayla and Sabrina Madore and 2 great nieces, Kelsey and Alexis Bowen.
A Viewing will be on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 2:00 pm until the time of service at 3:30 pm at Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 335 South Main St., Barnegat, NJ 08005. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Denise's memory may be made to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington. DC 20090.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 15, 2019