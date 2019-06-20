|
|
Denise M. Tate
Little Egg Harbor - Denise M. Tate, 67, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, unexpectedly passed away on June 16, 2019 with her loved ones by her side. She was born and raised in Jersey City, NJ, raised her family in Atlantic Highlands and eventually settled in Ocean County. Denise was an accomplished Nurse Practitioner with a passion for educating future nurses. She earned her doctorate in Education from The University of Sarasota. Denise started her career of educating nurses at St. Peter's College then worked as Assistant Dean at Rutgers University School of Nursing. Most recently she worked as Associate Dean of Thomas Edison University Nursing Program. Denise believed in living every day as if it were her last. Whether she was enjoying her time in the mountains at her Lake George cabin, relaxing on the beach, or exploring her family history in Italy, she made it a priority to live life to the fullest. She was known as the life of the party and her smile could light up any room. She enjoyed nothing more than spending quality time with her family and friends and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
She was the devoted wife and soul mate to Craig Tate; loving mother to her two sons, Steven and Bryan Natusch and daughter, Jean Marie Pistone; proud grandmother to Ashley Brusca, Gianna Natusch, Luke Natusch, Aidan Patrick, Camryn, Casey, and Peyton Pistone; adoring aunt to Rhoda Basile and great-nephew Raymond Almodovar.
Denise is now reunited with her parents, Patrick and Eva Basile; brother, Michael Basile.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday June 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Perth Amboy. Cremation will be private. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 20, 2019