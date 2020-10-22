Denise Osmun Fronapfel
Allenhurst - Denny Fronapfel, age 74 a resident of Allenhurst for the past 48 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, October 19 after a lengthy decline in her health. She was born in Montclair on March 12th, 1946 and was raised with her 6 brothers in Glen Ridge NJ. She graduated from Glen Ridge High School in 1964 and Monmouth College in 1968. Denny was retired from Deal Elementary School where she was employed as a Teacher's Aide for 27 years. She was affectionately known as "Fuzzy" by her students for her warm and caring ways. She loved her job. Denny also coached youth soccer and swimming for the Ocean Twp Recreation teams. She was a life member of the Deal Fire Co. Ladies Auxillary. She loved the beach, long car rides, a glass (or 2) of wine on the porch in summer, Il Posto on Mondays, Kim Marie's on Fridays, and trips to Atlantic City. Denny was predeceased by her infant son Thomas, her parents Richard and Lyla Osmun, and by her brothers, William, Michael, and Barry. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years Richard, her children Richard Jr. (Oakhurst NJ and NYC), Brian (wife Stacy) (Mountainside NJ), and Laura (Chicago IL). Denny is also survived by her 2 adored grand-daughters, Julia Lyla and Abigail Lucy, and by her brothers, Richard (Oriental NC), Jeffery (Richmond VA), and Peter (Montclair NJ). Viewing will be on Sunday October 25, 2020 from 2pm to 6pm at the Buckley Funeral Home, 509 Second Ave, Asbury Park NJ. A Funeral Service will take place on Monday October 26th at 11am at the funeral home, followed by internment in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Sea Girt NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Allenhurst Fire and First Aid, 318 Hume St, Allenhurst NJ, 07711 would be appreciated. Please follow occupancy of 50 people at one time, wear a mask and practice social distancing at the visitation and service in the funeral home. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net