Denise P. Sullivan
Tinton Falls - Denise P. Sullivan passed away on June 11, 2019, at Meridian Nursing and Rehab in Shrewsbury.
She was born in Fall River, MA to the late John and Marguerite (Craig) Sullivan. She lived in Maryland, Wyoming, Washington, DC, and Virginia before residing in Tinton Falls for the past 22 years.
Denny was a registered nurse for Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank and retired from the medical field after 50 years of dedicated service. During her time in Washington, DC, Denny was a part of the team who cared for President Ronald Reagan when he was shot. Throughout her nursing career, she participated in 18 medical mission to Guatemala
She is predeceased by her parents; her brother, Thomas E. Sullivan and her niece, Erin K. Sullivan.
Surviving are her siblings and their spouses: Kathleen and Henry Gagnon of GA, Margaret Sullivan and Dr. Timothy Sullivan of Little Silver, John and Suzanne Sullivan of DE and Michael and Susan Sullivan of DE as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 from 4-8 PM on Friday, June 14, 2019.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at The Church of the Nativity in Fair Haven on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 2 PM with a private cremation to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested in Denny's memory to charities she supported: "SOME" So Others Might Eat, 71 O Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001 (visit www.some.org) and/or Fulfill Monmouth and Ocean County, 3300 Route 66, Neptune, NJ 07753 (www.Fulfillnj.org)
Please visit Denise's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 13, 2019