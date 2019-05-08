Services
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
732-918-6200
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of Saint Anselm
Tinton Falls,, NJ
Ocean Township - Denise R. Chewy, 91, of Ocean Twp. passed away on Monday May 6, 2019 at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. She was born in Trenton, NJ and raised in Bay Head, NJ, and has been a resident of Wayside, NJ for the past 56 years.

She is predeceased by her great granddaughter Ava Byrne and is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Vincent Chewey, her three loving daughters; Karen Ralston of Mt. Dora, FL, Cheryl Korbul of Hazlet, NJ, and Roberta Amedio of Franklin, MA, a sister Virginia Colagouri of Palm Beach Shores, FL, 3 sons-in-law, 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Visitation will be held from 3pm to 7pm on Thursday May 9, 2019 at the Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls. A funeral mass will be celebrated 11:00 am on Friday May 10, 2019 at the Church of St. Anselm, 1028 Wayside Road, Tinton Falls. Entombment to follow at Woodbine Cemetery & Mausoleum, Oceanport. For Denise's full obituary, online condolences, and directions please visit her memorial website at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 8, 2019
