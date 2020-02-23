Services
Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home
1735 Rt 35
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-3001
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home
1735 Rt 35
Middletown, NJ 07748
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James's Roman Catholic Church
Red Bank, NJ
Dennis C. Harrington


1952 - 2020
Dennis C. Harrington Obituary
Dennis C. Harrington

Little Silver - Dennis C. Harrington, 67, of Little Silver passed away suddenly on February 22, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank, NJ. Dennis was born on July 17, 1952 in Red Bank, NJ.

Dennis received a BA in Education from Merrimack College, North Andover, MA. Dennis worked at Red Bank Catholic High School for the past 38 years, first as a teacher and then as the School Disciplinarian, recently retiring in June 2019. Dennis was very proud of ALL his students throughout the years and enjoyed them as much as they enjoyed him. His popularity with all the students speaks for itself. We couldn't go anywhere without someone yelling out "Hello Mr. Harrington". The students amusingly referred to the passes he sent out as "getting a Harrington". He will be extremely missed by everyone whose life he has touched.

He is survived by his wife Linda, with whom they shared 40 loving years together and 3 sons, Owen, Sean and Liam. 1 Brother and sister-in-law Paul and Ginny Harrington. 2 Sisters and brother-in-laws, Peggy and Al Griffin and Linda and Bill Bickler as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dennis was preceded by his Parents, Cornelius and Sally Harrington.

Dennis enjoyed spending time with family and friends, sports, music, concerts, and The Grateful Dead Band.

Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home, 1735 Rt. 35, Middletown, NJ 07748. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. James's Roman Catholic Church in Red Bank NJ at 10:00am. A Repass following the Mass will take place at the VFW Post 2179, Hwy 36, Port Monmouth, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
