Dennis Clarke
Freehold - Dennis Clarke of Howell, NJ passed away suddenly on February 3, 2020.
Dennis was born on November 23, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1958-62.
Married in 1969, Dennis and his wife Sissy celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in 2019 in a loving affair surrounded by family and friends.
Dennis and Sissy lived in Marlboro, NJ for over 40 years until moving to Howell in 2016.
A loving and devoted family man, Dennis is survived by wife Sissy, son Dennis II and wife Danielle and granddaughter Sophia, Son Patrick, Daughter Nora and husband Joe and granddaughters Reidy and Lilly.
Visitation will be held on February 6, 2020 from 5-9PM at Waitt Funeral Home in Morganville, NJ. Funeral services will be held on February 7, 2020 at St. Clement in Matawan, NJ at 10AM. Lunch reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to me made to St. Jude's at .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 5, 2020