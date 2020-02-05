Services
Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service
501 Highway 79
Morganville, NJ 07751
(732) 566-5300
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
Morganville, NJ
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Clement
Matawan, NJ
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Clarke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Clarke


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Clarke Obituary
Dennis Clarke

Freehold - Dennis Clarke of Howell, NJ passed away suddenly on February 3, 2020.

Dennis was born on November 23, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1958-62.

Married in 1969, Dennis and his wife Sissy celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in 2019 in a loving affair surrounded by family and friends.

Dennis and Sissy lived in Marlboro, NJ for over 40 years until moving to Howell in 2016.

A loving and devoted family man, Dennis is survived by wife Sissy, son Dennis II and wife Danielle and granddaughter Sophia, Son Patrick, Daughter Nora and husband Joe and granddaughters Reidy and Lilly.

Visitation will be held on February 6, 2020 from 5-9PM at Waitt Funeral Home in Morganville, NJ. Funeral services will be held on February 7, 2020 at St. Clement in Matawan, NJ at 10AM. Lunch reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to me made to St. Jude's at .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -