Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Rose Church
Belmar, NJ
Entombment
Following Services
Forest Green Memorial Park
Morganville, NJ
Dennis F. Ryan Obituary
Dennis F. Ryan

Wall, formerly of Old Bridge - Dennis F. Ryan, 76, of Wall, and formerly of Old Bridge, passed away at home on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Mr. Ryan was born and raised in Brooklyn. He served in the Army, 101st Airborne Division, before joining the New York Police Department, from which he retired as a Sgt. after more than 20 years of service. After moving to Old Bridge in 1987, he worked for the Township as a Code Enforcement Officer. He had lived in Wall for the last several years. He was a longtime member of the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh, Old Bridge, and enjoyed fishing.

Mr. Ryan was predeceased by his beloved wife Veronica, in 1989, as well as by his parents, John and Nancy Ryan. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Maureen Ryan, of Freehold, and his daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Andrew Chodkiewicz, of Wall. He was the beloved grandfather of Andrew Chodkiewicz, Jr., and Colette and Davis Ryan. Also surviving are Mr. Ryan's sister, Mary Wood, of Shark River Hills, and his brother and sister-in-law, John and Elda Ryan, of Brooklyn.

Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 4-8 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Rose Church, Belmar, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 10 AM, followed by entombment with military honors, at Forest Green Memorial Park, Morganville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , at . Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
