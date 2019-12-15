|
|
Dennis Kenneth McGackin, Sr.
Dennis Kenneth McGackin, Sr., 76 died peacefully with his wife and daughters by his side at home in Avon-By-The-Sea on December 14, 2019 after his battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was born on July 16, 1943 in Neptune Township, the son of Jack and Irene (Bryan) McGackin, and spent most of his life in Freehold.
After graduating from Freehold High School in 1962, he served with the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Opportune (SRS-41). With determination and a great work ethic, he started his own business of Beacon Electric Motor Sales and Service in Matawan, before then moving it to Keyport.
He was a loyal member of the American Legion Post No. 54, V.F.W. Post No. 4374, and a life member of B.P.O. Elks No. 1454, all of Freehold; and a member of the Harmonicoots of Sun City, Roseville, CA; and a former member of the Order of the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh, Belmar.
He loved to golf, kayaking, and go cycling with family and friends. Fishing at Manasquan Inlet was enjoyable even though he never brought home a fish.
He was predeceased by his son, Dennis K. McGackin, Jr., his parents, and a brother, Jack McGackin.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Kathleen Yockel McGackin; two daughters, Kelly McGackin, Denver, Colorado, and Courtney McGackin, San Francisco, California; three brothers, William McGackin and wife Jean, Manchester Township, Gerald McGackin, Delaware, and Richard McGackin and wife Eileen, Freehold; a sister, Patricia Gail Preston and her husband Lester, Freehold; a sister-in-law, Jane McGackin-Maury, Freehold; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold on Wednesday at 10 a.m. followed by interment at the parish cemetery. Memorial donations to the Graeme Preston Foundation for Life, care of 151 Broadway, Freehold, NJ 07728 would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019