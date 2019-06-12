|
Dennis M. Buckley
West long Branch - Dennis M. Buckley, age 68, passed away suddenly on Friday June 7, 2019 in Wildwood, New Jersey. Dennis was born in Trenton and lived for many years in Asbury Park before moving to West Long Branch 15 years ago.
He was a graduate of Holy Spirit Grammer School, Asbury Park and Christian Brothers Academy, Lincroft. He attended Quinnipiac College in Hamden Conn. and was a graduate of American Academy-Mc Allister Institute of Funeral Service, NYC. Dennis was part owner and operator with his family of Buckley Funeral Home, Asbury Park NJ for more than 40 years until his passing.
Service was Dennis' Calling and between his Funeral Home work, his devotion to his town of Asbury Park and his commitment to BPO-ELKS #128/ Asbury/ Wall, He proudly served many people. He was a Chamber of Commerce member and past mayor of Asbury Park. Dennis was Exalted Ruler twice for his beloved Elks Lodge having just finished his second term last month.
Dennis was predeceased by his parents James T. and Hilda Buckley and his in-laws; Joseph and Eva Rice and brother in -law, Joseph Rice. Surviving are his loving wife of 35 years, Catherine Rice Buckley, his brother Richard K. and wife Margaret Anne Guidera Buckley and nieces; Brigid McTague and husband John and Sheila O'Grady and husband Tim,a sister in-law Martha Rice, nieces; Stehanie, Lindsey and Jaimie and many great nieces and nephews.
Visitation Friday June 14, 2019 4-8 PM Buckley Funeral Home, 509 Second Ave Asbury Park, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10:30 AM Holy Spirit Church Second Ave, Asbury Park. Entombent to follow in Mt Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to Asbury Park-Wall Lodge #128 ELKS. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 12, 2019