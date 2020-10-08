1/
Dennis M. Murphy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis M. Murphy

Port Monmouth - Dennis M. Murphy, 74, of Port Monmouth, NJ, died on October 7, 2020 at his home. He was born in Long Branch, NJ and lived in Port Monmouth most of his life. Dennis worked in the Quarter Back Club for the Parkway, he also owned Village Deli in Campbell's Junction and then went to work at Werner Dodge. He was a Lifetime Member of the Belford Engine Fire Company, serving 58 years since he was 16 years old. His daily trips to the One Stop Deli every morning will be missed by many.

Surviving are his daughter, Diane P. Murphy; his grandchildren, Allison, Michael, and Renner Riley; and his brother, Jerry Murphy.

Dennis was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joan L. Murphy; his daughter, Robyn Riley; and his parents, Albert Edward and Marion T. Murphy.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10 am at Mary Mother of God Church, 19 Cherry Tree Farm Rd., New Monmouth.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Dennis's name to the New Jersey Firemen's Home, 565 Lathrop Ave, Boonton, NJ 07005 or to the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John F. Pfleger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved