Dennis M. Murphy



Port Monmouth - Dennis M. Murphy, 74, of Port Monmouth, NJ, died on October 7, 2020 at his home. He was born in Long Branch, NJ and lived in Port Monmouth most of his life. Dennis worked in the Quarter Back Club for the Parkway, he also owned Village Deli in Campbell's Junction and then went to work at Werner Dodge. He was a Lifetime Member of the Belford Engine Fire Company, serving 58 years since he was 16 years old. His daily trips to the One Stop Deli every morning will be missed by many.



Surviving are his daughter, Diane P. Murphy; his grandchildren, Allison, Michael, and Renner Riley; and his brother, Jerry Murphy.



Dennis was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joan L. Murphy; his daughter, Robyn Riley; and his parents, Albert Edward and Marion T. Murphy.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10 am at Mary Mother of God Church, 19 Cherry Tree Farm Rd., New Monmouth.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Dennis's name to the New Jersey Firemen's Home, 565 Lathrop Ave, Boonton, NJ 07005 or to the family.



Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.









