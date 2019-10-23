Services
Mount Sinai Memorial Chapels
454 Cranbury Road
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 390-9199
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:45 PM
Frost Woods Memorial Park
384 New Brunswick Avenue
East Brunswick, NJ
Manalapan - Dennis M. Salofsky passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold. He was 74.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, he resided there before relocating to Manalapan 25 years ago.

Prior to retiring, he was a banker for Bank of Montreal, NY, for 10 years.

Surviving is his wife of 51 years, Patricia (Helft).

A cryptside service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 1:45 pm, at Frost Woods Memorial Park, 384 New Brunswick Avenue, East Brunswick, under the direction of MOUNT SINAI MEMORIAL CHAPELS, East Brunswick. For directions, please visit www.msmc.us.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 ().
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
