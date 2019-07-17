Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Dennis McCauley Obituary
Dennis McCauley

Long Beach Island - Dennis McCauley, 30, of Long Beach Island, NJ, passed away at home on July 13th, 2019. He was born in Neptune, NJ, and grew up in Toms River. Dennis worked in the construction industry and was a sports enthusiast who especially enjoyed basketball. He was a member of Toms River H.S. North Basketball Team. Dennis cherished the time he spent with his son Denny, who was the most important part of his life.

Dennis is survived by his beloved son Denny and Denny's mother Christine, his mother Kim McCauley, his father Dennis McCauley, his grandparents Linda & Joe Bisogno, and his siblings Michael and Carly. His Uncle Joe and Aunt Dawn and their three children Joey, Nono and Brielle; and his Uncle Bill and Aunt Sandy and their two children Billy and Caprese were especially close to him. Dennis is also survived by his extended family and friends. He was loved by all who knew him and always made everyone feel special.

Visitation will be Friday, July 19th, from 4 to 8 PM with a 7 PM Funeral Service, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 17, 2019
