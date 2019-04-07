|
|
Dennis (Denny) Parry
Barnegat, NJ -
Dennis Parry, age 72, entered into eternal peace surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Hope Hospice House, Fort Myers, FL. Son of the late Sophie & Howard Parry, Dennis was born in Elizabeth, NJ and lived most of his life in Colonia, moved to Barnegat and wintered in Fort Myers, Florida. He attended Woodbridge High School during which time he met his cherished wife of 51 years, Donna Picaro. He worked as a salesman most of his life, then became a conductor on the NJ Transit Rail Line. Aside from his family and friends, a few of his passions included boating, cars, music and nature. Always smiling, Dennis was a "people" person and was loved by all who knew him and will be remembered by his outgoing personality and heart of gold. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife and best friend, Donna, daughter Debbie, son Dennis, brother James and wife Lois, and his grandchildren, Catie and John.
On Saturday, April 27th, a special dedication will begin at 10:45am prior to a memorial mass at Saint Mary of the Pines, 100 Bishop Way, Manahawkin, NJ 08050. All are welcome to attend. His Celebration of Life will be immediately following the mass for friends and family at The Mainland, 151 Rte 72 E, Manahawkin, NJ 08050.
A Private Interment for the family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his chosen charity, , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. 1-800-873-6983 or Email: [email protected]
Published in Asbury Park Press & Home News Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019