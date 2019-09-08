Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keyport/Matawan Elks
249 Broadway
Keyport, NJ
Dennis Patrick Gaynor


1952 - 2019
Dennis Patrick Gaynor Obituary
Dennis Patrick Gaynor

- - Dennis passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019, at age 67, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Brooklyn, New York, on April 26, 1952, and at the age of 6 years old, he moved to Hazlet, New Jersey where he grew up. He was a 1971 graduate of Raritan High School, where he was the captain of his Conference Championship Football team.

After graduating from Montclair State University he met his beautiful wife of 40 years Mary Ann

(Roberto). He started a family settling in Middletown before moving to sunny Florida 27 years ago.

Dennis was a Real Estate Investor, motivational speaker, and a great coach to his boys in sports and in life. He enjoyed traveling, cooking, painting, watching the sunset, and hanging out with his grandson Skyler.

His legacy lives on with his wife MaryAnn, sons Shawn, Christopher, Keith (Amanda), and grandson Skyler. Brothers JP and Mike, sister Joyce, and many loving nieces and nephews.

DPG will be forever missed.

Family will receive relatives and friends for a celebration of life on September 14, 2019, from 3 to 7 pm at the Keyport/Matawan Elks, 249 Broadway, Keyport, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 8, 2019
