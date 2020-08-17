Dennis R. (Buck) Buckley III



Marlboro - Dennis R. Buckley III (Buck) Marlboro, NJ (54) passed away suddenly from a massive heart attack on Sunday, August 16, 2020.



He was the son of the late Carol Buckley and Son-In-Law of the late William Albrecht.



Buck was employed by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority for 20 years and was a major part of Buckley Farms. He was a member of the American Legion Post 54 and a member of the VFW Riders Post 4374, Freehold, NJ. He was a volunteer Fireman for Marlboro, NJ and a lifelong member of Bucktown Hunting Club making life long friends.



Buck's smile and wit along with his crystal blue eyes charmed all.



Surviving are his loving wife of 25 years, Lisa Buckley and three children Kerrianne and her husband Justin, Dennis Buckley IV (Little Buck) and his wife Taylor and Ty William.



He was blessed with 5 granddaughters Presley, Loretta, Jolene, Lila and new baby Zoe.



Buck is also survived by his sister Robin Buckley and brother Tim Buckley. His sister in laws Tara Tacinelli and her husband Dave and Natasha Perski and her husband Walter, his 9 nieces and nephews Kyle, Chelsea, T.J., Tanner, Sydney, Audrey, Walter Edward, William and Warren. He leaves behind his father Dennis Buckley and his mother in law Dolores Albrecht.



Buck had a life time bond with his best friends Greg Schlageter, Jimmy Moore and Marc Porth.



Buck was a big fan for girls gymnastics when Kerrianne participated. He was also a Marlboro Pop Warner Football coach, coaching Lil Buck. He was a big advocate for St. John Vianney Ice Hockey and West Virginia University Ice Hockey where his Ty Ty is the Captain of the team. Let's Go #43.



Buck raced motor cross and the Truck Series at Wall Stadium and he became the Turkey Derby Champion. He had a passion for music and was always entertaining on the drums.



We love and miss our Buck…until we meet again.



Viewing will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 pm at Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold, NJ.



Funeral will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. John's Orthodox Church, Perth Amboy, NJ.









