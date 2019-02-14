|
|
|
Dennis J. Rohlfs
Lakewood - Dennis J. Rohlfs, 70, of Lakewood, NJ, passed away peacefully at Ocean Medical Center Sunday afternoon February 10, 2019 surrounded by family.
He was born and raised in West Long Branch, NJ, before moving to Brick with his wife to raise his three daughters.
Dennis was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Navy during the years of 1966-1969. He worked at Concurrent Computer Corporations for 21 years before becoming "Mr. Mom" and venturing out to start his own business, All Wallcoverings in 1990.
Dennis adored his wife Mary, family breakfasts and dinners. He enjoyed listening to Motown and watching American Horror Story and Animal Planet. Everyone knew Dennis as a very loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was known for determination, good conversation, and to take trials and tribulations in stride with humor.
He is predeceased by his mother and father, Catherine and Harry Rohlfs. Along with his beloved dog, Madison.
Dennis will be missed heavily by his wife, Mary, children; Tammy and Michael Zebro, Nicole Rohlfs and her fiancé Greg Carpino, Meghan and Jason Marriott, grandchildren Jenna Zebro, Aubrey, Kylie and Cole Marriott. Brother, Gary Rohlfs and his wife, Jamie. Many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 3 pm to 7 pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick NJ 08723. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 10 am at Saint Dominic's Church, Brick NJ. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Memorial Sloan Kettering Breast Cancer Research Fund in memory of Nicole Guglielmo.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019
Read More