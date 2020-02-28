Services
Jersey Shore Cremation Service
36 Broad Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 483-4422
For more information about
Dennis Cervenka
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Cervenka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis S. Cervenka


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis S. Cervenka Obituary
Dennis S. Cervenka

Manasquan - Dennis S. Cervenka, 71 passed away February 7, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune.

Dennis was born March 16, 1948 to the late Dennis J. and Agatha Cervenka.

Dennis was raised in Manasquan, he graduated from Manasquan High School where he participated in Wrestling, the History Club and the National Thespian Society. He is also a graduate of Montclair State College where he earned a Masters Degree. Dennis enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his sister Patricia Brehm and his niece Wendy Tramontana.

Memorial donations may be made to the in his memory. Funeral arrangements are private under the direction of Jersey Shore Cremation Service, 36 Broad St, Manasquan. Condolences my be left to the family by visiting www.jerseyshorecremation.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -