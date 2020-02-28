|
Dennis S. Cervenka
Manasquan - Dennis S. Cervenka, 71 passed away February 7, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune.
Dennis was born March 16, 1948 to the late Dennis J. and Agatha Cervenka.
Dennis was raised in Manasquan, he graduated from Manasquan High School where he participated in Wrestling, the History Club and the National Thespian Society. He is also a graduate of Montclair State College where he earned a Masters Degree. Dennis enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his sister Patricia Brehm and his niece Wendy Tramontana.
Memorial donations may be made to the in his memory. Funeral arrangements are private under the direction of Jersey Shore Cremation Service, 36 Broad St, Manasquan. Condolences my be left to the family by visiting www.jerseyshorecremation.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020