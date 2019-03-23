Services
Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel
313 2Nd St
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 364-0900
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Clarion Hotel
815 Rte 37 W
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Schurgin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Schurgin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dennis Schurgin Obituary
Dennis Schurgin

Jackson - Dennis Schurgin, 73, died Wednesday March 20, at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ. Born in Newark, NJ, Dennis grew up in Lakewood and then later resided in Jackson. He was a graduate of Lakewood High School as well as Monmouth University and was a successful business man in the automotive field. Predeceased by his parents, Jerry and Bea Schurgin and nephew, Aaron, Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Beth; Sons, Matthew and Alexander; Brother, Ronald and his wife Judith, and niece, Brooke. Memorial services will be held 11AM Sunday March 24, 2019 at the Clarion Hotel, 815 Rte 37 W, Toms River, NJ. Contributions in Dennis's memory may be made to The (https://www.heart.org/). Arrangements are under the care of Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now