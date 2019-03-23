|
|
Dennis Schurgin
Jackson - Dennis Schurgin, 73, died Wednesday March 20, at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ. Born in Newark, NJ, Dennis grew up in Lakewood and then later resided in Jackson. He was a graduate of Lakewood High School as well as Monmouth University and was a successful business man in the automotive field. Predeceased by his parents, Jerry and Bea Schurgin and nephew, Aaron, Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Beth; Sons, Matthew and Alexander; Brother, Ronald and his wife Judith, and niece, Brooke. Memorial services will be held 11AM Sunday March 24, 2019 at the Clarion Hotel, 815 Rte 37 W, Toms River, NJ. Contributions in Dennis's memory may be made to The (https://www.heart.org/). Arrangements are under the care of Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 23, 2019