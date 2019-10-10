Services
Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0808
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resources
Dennis Ulikowski Sr. Obituary
Dennis Ulikowski, Sr.

Millstone - Dennis K. Ulikowski, Sr., 64, of Millstone, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center in Freehold. He was born in Princeton, grew up in Freehold, and has lived in Millstone for 13 years. After graduating from Freehold Borough High School Class of 1973, Dennis worked for Prudential Insurance Agency for 43 years. He was also a little league coach for 13 years. Dennis loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Sophie Ulikowski. Dennis is survived by his loving wife Joan; son Dennis Jr. and daughter in law Ivette, son Michael and daughter in law Justine; son Christopher and daughter in law Andrea; brothers Stanley, Thomas and Frank Ulikowski; sisters Delores Trotter and Julie Globis; grandchildren Jaclyn, Alexis, Michael and Luke.

Family and friends are invited to gather at Freeman Funeral Home, 47 E. Main Street, Freehold for a Memorial gathering October 15, 2019 from 3:00 - 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the , .

For directions, or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
