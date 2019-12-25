|
Deputy Chief John 'Jack' Mailot
Brick - Deputy Chief John 'Jack' Mailot, also well known as Captain Jack, 61, of Brick, NJ passed away peacefully Monday night, December 23, 2019 at his home with his wife Lori at his side after a courageous 6 month battle with cancer.
Jack was born December 27, 1957; in Belleville, the son of Charles and Norma Jean (Lanno) Mailot. Raised in Belleville, he later lived in Toms River and spent time in Point Pleasant before moving this year to a home on the water in the Shore Acres section of Brick.
Jack started with the Belleville Police Department in 1981; and, after a distinguished career, retired with 30 years of service in 2011. An avid hunter and fisherman; and, well known on the docks as "Captain Jack "; he was friends with many. Jack acquired his love of the water as a small child who summered down the shore with his family. His knowledge and passion for working with many clients and friends delivering and chartering boats, and just having a good time was something he never tired of. The Captain had the gift to make friends no matter where he was, he was always so happy, especially when working side by side with his brother Charles; with whom he traveled the Caribbean, Florida and Bahamas many times. Jack loved his job as house Captain at Clarks Landing Marina in Point Pleasant. While being there he helped and taught many how to navigate, fix, and be comfortable using their boats. Jack also was a member of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club in Belleville. He rode along the East coast enjoying the company of close friends and made new ones along the way.
Survivors include his loving wife, Lori Turso; his two sons, John Michael Mailot and Michael Anthony Mailot, and their mother Tamara Mailot; his brother Charles Lee Mailot and his wife Estee Mailot; his very precious granddaughter, Julianna Nicole Mailot; his very much loved nephews, Charles Lawrence Mailot and Jason Donald Mailot; many loving cousins; and, not to be forgotten his 4 legged best friend Zoey.
Visitation will be held at Kedz Funeral Home, 1123 Hooper Ave., Toms River on Friday from 1 to 3 and 6 to 9 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church, 685 Hooper Ave., Toms River on Saturday at 10:00am. Friends are invited to meet the family at the church at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to VNA Hospice, 1433 Hooper Ave., Toms River, NJ 08753 in his memory would be appreciated. Condolences may be left by visiting www.kedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019