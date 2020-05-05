Derek Keller
Bayville - Derek T. Keller, 55, born February 26, 1965, passed away on April 25, 2020. He lived most of his life in Bayville. Graduated from Central Regional High School.
Derek worked for Berkeley Township Sanitation Department for 30 years. His Hobbies were fishing and golfing. Derek was an avid New York Giant and NY Mets fan, never missing a game. He Loved going to flea markets with his mother and father.
Derek is predeceased by his mother, Marlene Keller, his brother Lance Keller and sister Susan Kaminski.
He is survived by his only daughter Brianna Keller, Bayville, his father Larry Keller of Bayville and his sister Lori Keller Vespi and brother-in-law Ed of Brick, and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services are private under the direction of Mastapeter Memorial Home in Bayville. www.mastapetermemorial.com
Bayville - Derek T. Keller, 55, born February 26, 1965, passed away on April 25, 2020. He lived most of his life in Bayville. Graduated from Central Regional High School.
Derek worked for Berkeley Township Sanitation Department for 30 years. His Hobbies were fishing and golfing. Derek was an avid New York Giant and NY Mets fan, never missing a game. He Loved going to flea markets with his mother and father.
Derek is predeceased by his mother, Marlene Keller, his brother Lance Keller and sister Susan Kaminski.
He is survived by his only daughter Brianna Keller, Bayville, his father Larry Keller of Bayville and his sister Lori Keller Vespi and brother-in-law Ed of Brick, and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services are private under the direction of Mastapeter Memorial Home in Bayville. www.mastapetermemorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020.