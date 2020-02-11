Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
45 Orchard St
Matawan., NJ
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
45 Orchard St
Matawan, NJ
Derral F. Phillips Jr.

Derral F. Phillips Jr. Obituary
Derral F. Phillips, Jr.

Freehold - Derral F. Phillips, Jr., age 29, of Freehold, transitioned to be with God on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at home.

Derral Jr., affectionately known as "Lil Derral" grew up in Keyport. He enjoyed playing football, video games and participating in car shows. His sense of humor, smile, laughter and selflessness will be forever remembered.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 13th from 10 AM until the Funeral Service at 11 AM at Second Baptist Church, 45 Orchard St, Matawan. Interment will follow at Shoreland Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Hazlet. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
