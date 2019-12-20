|
|
Derry James Quigley
Derry James Quigley, entered into eternal rest on Thursday December 19, 2019.
Derry was born in Summit NJ, on November 20th, 1992 and was raised in Fairhaven. He is survived by his loving parents, James Quigley of Bradley Beach and Carmen Camilloni Quigley of Sea Bright, along with his best friends and brothers Jaime of Brooklyn and Daniel of Sea Bright. He was a graduate of Rumson Fair Haven High School and was employed by Bridge Electric as an electrician.
Derry was full of life and had the ability to light up every room he entered. His love for everyone would shine through when he greeted you with his ever present smile and a big bear hug. He enjoyed all sports and especially rooting for the Yankees, Knicks, Rangers and of course "Big Blue", the NY Giants.
Derry loved being with his many friends and family but saved his big heart for the "Love of his life" Jennifer Wills.
Please join us in a celebration of Derry's life on Sunday December 22, 2019 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 from 4 - 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at Holy Cross RC Church in Rumson on Monday December 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Derry's life to , Attn: Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Please visit Derry's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019