Dewey M. Scofield
South Toms River - My Loving Mother Mrs. Dewey M. Scofield, also fondly known as "Dodie" 89, of South Toms River, NJ left this earth on February 17, 2020 to be with her heavenly father. She was the first of many in her lifetime. She graduated from Toms River High School and was their first Black Cheerleader. Mrs. Scofield retired after 31 years of nursing with Central Jersey VNA as their first Black Clinical Nursing Supervisor. Mrs. Scofield loved the Lord and served on various boards of her church. She is predeceased by her husband, Richard L. Scofield and leaves her children Steven, Richard, Lisa and family to cherish her memories.
Services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Remnant AME Church formally known as Wells Chapel, 26 Center Street, South Toms River, NJ. Viewing is from 10am -12noon and the Service will follow immediately. In lieu of flowers please send donations for the Dewey "Dodie" Scofield Nursing Scholarship Fund to: Lisa Scofield 130 Dover Road Toms River, NJ 08757
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020