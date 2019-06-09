|
|
DeWitt C. Reynolds
Barnegat Light, NJ - DeWitt C. Reynolds, III, 87, long-time resident Barnegat Light passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019 at his home. DeWitt was born in Bloomfield and raised his family in Fairfield, NJ. He served in the U.S. Army as a Medic during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Reynolds was a Senior Vice President and Trust Officer with the Howard Savings Bank in Livingston, NJ. He retired in 1986 and the family moved to their summer home in Barnegat Light where he joined the Barnegat Light Volunteer Fire Company and spent the next 30 years as Treasurer, a position he truly enjoyed. He was also a member of St. Peter's at the Light Episcopal Church. He was an avid lifelong fan of the NY Giants and NY Rangers. DeWitt was very proud of his three grandchildren and their accomplishments. He will be missed dearly.
Surviving Mr. Reynolds is his wife of 60 years, Dorothy (Dottie) Reynolds (nee Fuetterer), son Scott C. Reynolds and his wife Kelly and grandchildren Jacob, Luke and Sarah Reynolds, all of Landenburg, PA, sister Lee Backfisch of Chincoteague, VA, brother Anthony Panico and his wife Betsy of Old Tappan, NJ, brother-in-law William Fuetterer and his wife Dianna of Westville, NJ along with his nieces Wendy Halsey and husband Craig, Carol Everhart and significant other Ben Keesey, and Andrea Panico and husband Gene McGarry, and nephews William Fuetterer and wife Coleen, and David Fuetterer and Dee Dee Chavis, and Michael Panico.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom, NJ 08008. A private service for the family will be held in the church garden. In lieu of flowers, donations in DeWitt's memory would be appreciated to St. Peter's by the Light Episcopal Church, 7th St. & Central Ave, Barnegat Light, NJ 08006 or Friends of Southern Ocean County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1162, Manahawkin, NJ 08050.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 9, 2019