Diamante Houli
1922 - 2016
Diamante Houli 94, passed away March 21st in the comfort of her daughter's home surrounded with much love. Diamante had been a New Jersey resident for over 30 years. Diamante was born August 15, 1922 in Salonika, Greece to Douna and Samuel Angie. She was a Holocaust Survivor who luckily defied the odds and lived through concentration camp in Auschwitz, her parents, sisters and brother didn't share the same fortune. She was liberated by the Americans in 1944 only to find she had no family at the age of 22. After the war she went back to Greece where she met Albert, also a Holocaust survivor and together they built a new family and a wonderful life together. In 1951 they decided to relocate to America. They came to this country with 2 small children and a dream. Despite that neither of them had any formal education they were able to partner with close friends; their family and opened a Greek deli in Bronx, New York. They worked tirelessly to provide for their children and give them the best. Truly loved America and all it stood for, so much so that she became a citizen of the United States and was so proud to be an American. Diamante would say "God took away one family and gave me another." Family was everything to her, as she knew better than anyone what it was like to not have it. We would very often hear her say "I am rich today, I am with my family." She lived her life with so much dignity and pride always teaching her loved ones through example never preaching showing us strength and letting us know we could do anything!!! To say she is missed doesn't even begin to put it into words…To live in the hearts you leave behind is not to die. She lives in the hearts of her caring children Daisy, Solomon (Annette), and Donna (Marc). Cherished grand children Doreen (Joe), Daniel (Kim), Dana (Darin), Michael, Adam (Rachel) Jared and Amanda. Loving great grandchildren Taylor, Kaitlyn, Alex, Carly, Parker, Pipa, Madison, Kai and Hudson.
The family will be celebrating her life on Saturday, March 23rd 2:00-7:00 at the home of Doreen and Joe Pitt
Please bring photos and any memories you'd like to share~ALL are welcome!!!
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 21, 2019