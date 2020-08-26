Diana Annelise Brockel-Bruno
Diana Annelise Brockel-Bruno, loved and cherished daughter of Angel Bruno and Christopher Brockel passed away quietly in her sleep on August 24, 2020.
Diana is survived by her loving parents, Angel and Chris, her sister Bianca, her maternal grandparents Felicia and John, Aunt Miranda, cousins Darius and Levi, paternal grandparents Sue and Paul, and her uncle Andrew. Diana is loved and survived by many more, friends and extended family, both those who got to cradle her and those who didn't get the chance.
A visitation will be held for Diana on Saturday August 29, 2020 from 12PM to 3PM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place Keyport, New Jersey 07735.
A service will be offered for Diana during the visitation at 2:30PM.
