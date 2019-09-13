|
|
Diana Dehl
Bluffton, SC - Diana Dehl passed away on August 16, 2019. Born in Greeley Co. Diana moved to Ocean Township N.J., where she graduated from Asbury Park High School. Later she attended Glassboro State College. She and her husband Bob raised their family in Freehold, N.J. They retired to Sun City in Bluffton, S.C.
Diana was a loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt, and Grandmother. Her warm and generous heart grew to hold close all the lives her spirit touched. Her friends and family are heartbroken at their loss. We cherish our memories of Diana and her kindness to all, including her beloved pets.
She will be dearly missed and is survived by her husband of forty years, Robert Dehl, son Jesse Clark, daughter Rachel Fanelli and her husband Pete, son Chris Dehl and his wife Kim. She is also survived by her 6 loving grandchildren: Tyler, Kaela, Zachery, Brandon, Olivia and Madison, her sister Kathy Stagg and her fiancé Santo "Butch" Solazzo, as well as her nephew Erik Stagg and niece Kim Stagg.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 12th, 11AM at Hamilton United Methodist Church, 858 Old Corlies Ave., Neptune, N.J. To pay tribute to her love of animals, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Wag On Inn Rescue, P.O. Box 221 Oakhurst NJ 07755.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 13, 2019