In Loving Memory Of
Diana Fraundorfer
07/29/1948-03/25/2018
One year ago today you left our world.
To lose someone so special
is very hard to bear-
It's just so hard to comprehend
That you're no longer here.
Yet somehow I feel comfort
in the memories I keep-
Knowing that you're resting now
In deep, eternal sleep.
I think about you always
I talk about you still-
You have never been forgotten
And you never will.
Your loving husband Steve
And loving son Stefan
