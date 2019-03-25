Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Fraundorfer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Fraundorfer

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Diana Fraundorfer In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Diana Fraundorfer

07/29/1948-03/25/2018

One year ago today you left our world.

To lose someone so special

is very hard to bear-

It's just so hard to comprehend

That you're no longer here.

Yet somehow I feel comfort

in the memories I keep-

Knowing that you're resting now

In deep, eternal sleep.

I think about you always

I talk about you still-

You have never been forgotten

And you never will.



Your loving husband Steve

And loving son Stefan
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.