|
|
Diana M. Perks
Lakewood -
Diana Perks, age 92, of Lakewood, New Jersey passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday February 24, 2020. Diana was born in Queens, NY on August 22, 1927. Her family soon moved to Brooklyn, NY where she was raised. She graduated from Bushwick High School in 1945 and began her career as a secretary in Manhattan, NY. Shortly after she married her sweetheart, Arthur Perks, a US Navy veteran. Diana and Arthur settled in Warren, NJ where they raised their three children and eventually moved to Howell, NJ.
Diana enjoyed her work in the offices of Harris and Mallow of Howell and Lakewood, NJ. and especially as an Assessing Clerk for the Township of Howell, NJ. She spent many years at the Strand Theater, Lakewood, NJ as a volunteer usher/ticket taker. She was an avid ballroom dancer and especially loved walking the trails around the many lakes in the area. Fitness was important to her as even a year ago, she was still greeting the mornings with her yoga deep breaths.
Diana was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. She will be deeply missed by all.
She is predeceased by her husband Arthur Perks, Howell, NJ and brothers, Frank LoTufo of Whitestone, NY and Joseph LoTufo of Hobe Sound, Fl.
Diana is survived by her children Denise Perks, Douglas Perks, and Kevin Perks and his wife Deborah all residing in NJ and her beloved cat Mitzie and adored grand dog Emma.
Cremation will be held privately.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Perks family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020