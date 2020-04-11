|
|
Diana M. Salge
Sea Girt - Diana M. Salge, 79, of Sea Girt passed away Wednesday, April 8th in Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune, NJ.
Born in Jersey City to the late Michael and Teresa Lesobey, she had resided in Wood-Ridge, NJ before moving to Sea Girt, NJ 20 years ago .
Diana is survived by her loving and devoted husband Robert (Bob) Salge, her sister and her husband Nancy and Michael Mariani of Colorado Springs, CO, her two daughters and their husbands Lisa and Doug Meeks and Vicki and Vinnie Proto of Old Tappan NJ. She also left behind her beloved grandchildren Craig Meeks, Courtney Street, Miranda Proto, Francesca Proto and Alexander Proto.
Her love and affection for her family knew no bounds and she always put them first regardless of any distractions.
Rest in peace Diana! Our love for you also knows no bounds and we will never ever forget you!
In keeping with her wishes, committal will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ. A celebration of her life will be planned in the future. If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020