Diana Tennant-Santos
Bradley Beach - Diana Marie Tennant-Santos, 51, of Bradley Beach and formerly of Wall Township passed away on Monday, April 6th, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Diana was born on November 25th, 1968 in Neptune Township and was raised by her grandmothers. Diana grew up in Asbury Park and later moved to Wall Township to raise her loving family.
She was kind, caring, supportive, positive, loving and fun! Diana passed away while working towards a degree in social work at Brookdale Community College. She had a strong faith in God and centered her life around the love she had for her family. She is and will be dearly missed by all of those who loved her.
Diana had always been a fierce supporter of helping the disadvantaged in the community. For the past 12 years, Diana worked for Fulfill, formerly known as The FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, most recently as a part of Fulfill's Resources Connections team. It was here that she extended her passion in a meaningful and impactful way. By serving as a bilingual SNAP(food stamps) outreach coordinator, she ensured food got to the dinner table for those who were most in need.
Furthermore, Diana made an effort to give back to her Latino heritage. She was an eminent leader in the Latino community having served as a past chairwoman of the Monmouth County Latino Festival and working with many non-profit social service organizations. Her beautiful soul and philanthropic heart extended beyond her work to every person she interacted with.
She is predeceased by her grandmother, Josphine Santos; grandfather, Gino and mother Nimia Santos.
Diana is survived by her three sons: Justin Tennant, Christian-Diego Tennant, Joshua Tennant, his wife Cassandra and their son Theodore; her father, Raul Castrillon; three sisters; Venus Castrillon, Veronica Castrillon and Susan Santos; nieces and nephew; Vivienne Soria, Bjorka-Kylii Cole and Brendan Soria; faithful dog Lulu and many more family and friends.
The family is grateful for the condolences and asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Community Affairs & Resource Center (CARC) - formerly known as Hispanic Affairs and Resource Center in Asbury Park in Diana's honor.
Due to the current coronavirus concerns, a funeral/memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Manasquan at a later date.
