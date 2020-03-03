|
Diane Aida Carboy
Bayville - Our beloved Diane Aida Carboy, age 65 of Bayville, passed away on March 1, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. She was born in Jersey City and lived in Brick before moving to Bayville in 1989. Diane was a loving, devoted mother and friend who loved the beach, music, and dancing, and she was an avid Yankees and Giants fan. She enjoyed the simple things in life, like spending time with her family, and a good laugh. To know her was to count yourself lucky. She was a gem that can never be replaced. She is predeceased by her parents Joseph M. and June Bonavito and her brother Joseph M. Bonavito, Jr. Surviving are her husband Gerald Carboy, children, Ryan J. Carboy and his wife Anna, and Lauren E. Carboy and her husband Thomas Grams, brothers, Gary Bonavito and his wife Laura, and Michael Bonavito, sister, Teresa Sogorka and her husband Brian, her two beloved grandchildren, Mila Rose Carboy and Aviana Diane Carboy, and her nieces and nephews, Steven, Erica, and Jamie Montenegro, Greg and Anthony Bonavito, Michael and Kyle Bonavito, and Trena Crute and Tresa McKinley. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday March 7, 2020, 11am at Church of the Visitation, Brick. Inurnment will take place on Saturday March 14, 2020, 11am at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle. Cremation was private and under the direction of Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd, Brick. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020