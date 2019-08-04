|
|
Diane B. Foye
Seabrook Village - Diane Foye, 87, died on July 30, 2019. Born in Battle Creek, MI to Donald and Ruth (Dreher) Benfield,
Diane graduated from Portsmouth High School in Portsmouth, NH and Lasell College in Newton, MA.
She married Morris (Bud) Cotton Foye in 1952. She was a sales agent for Prudential Life Insurance Co.
Throughout her life, Diane served in volunteer roles. She volunteered for many years in an after-school program at First Presbyterian Church in Sparta, NJ and was a counselor at Planned Parenthood. Diane was an elder of the Presbyterian Church on the Hill in Ocean Township, NJ.
She is survived by her sister, Merry; her children, Debby Kuenstner, Stephanie Foye, and John Foye; their spouses, Paul Kuenstner, Steven Donnelly, and Anne Foye; grandchildren Samantha, Liz, Stephen, and Nathaniel; and great-grandchildren, Eric and Owen. The family plans a private service.
Memorial donations may be made to Planned Parenthood of Northern, Central and Southern New Jersey.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019